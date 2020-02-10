Oscars 2020: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig deliver comedy gold
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig provided a dash of light relief and hilarity during an evening of dramatic tension at the 2020 Oscars last night.
Whenever anything threatens to get a bit too serious, you can rely on Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to lower the tone and get everyone back on track.
So it was with the ceremony for the Oscars 2020 – which, along with searing movie soundtracks and an emotional Brad Pitt – featured a brief, brilliant snippet of comedy gold from the Saturday Night Live duo.
Clearly having a riot of a time, Rudolph and Wiig used the opportunity to showcase their, ahem, acting skills – because, as Wiig said, “There are a lot of directors here tonight; we just want them to know we can do more than comedy”.
(Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese were among those seen laughing from the audience).
The Bridesmaids co-stars stepped up to present the Oscars for best production design and best costume design; but they couldn’t resist a little melodrama enroute.
As well as flaunting their ability to handle a wide spectrum of emotion, the pair were also moved to song as part of their presenting stint.
Launching into a somewhat offbeat musical mash-up, Rudolph and Wiig’s efforts earned them much hilarity, as well as the best expression of the night.
Singer Billie Eilish’s reaction of pure confusion to the musical interlude was a comedy moment in itself, and quickly became a viral hit.
While Rudolph and Wiig joked about landing a star role, it seems their fun-filled double act might actually have achieved that.
By the time they were done, Twitter was alight with calls for them to become the next hosts of the Oscars. And we have to say, we can’t think of any two women more suited to the job.
Images: Getty