People

Oscars 2020: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig deliver comedy gold

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig provided a dash of light relief and hilarity during an evening of dramatic tension at the 2020 Oscars last night.

Whenever anything threatens to get a bit too serious, you can rely on Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to lower the tone and get everyone back on track.

So it was with the ceremony for the Oscars 2020 – which, along with searing movie soundtracks and an emotional Brad Pitt – featured a brief, brilliant snippet of comedy gold from the Saturday Night Live duo.

You may also like

Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

Clearly having a riot of a time, Rudolph and Wiig used the opportunity to showcase their, ahem, acting skills – because, as Wiig said, “There are a lot of directors here tonight; we just want them to know we can do more than comedy”.

(Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese were among those seen laughing from the audience).

The Bridesmaids co-stars stepped up to present the Oscars for best production design and best costume design; but they couldn’t resist a little melodrama enroute. 

As well as flaunting their ability to handle a wide spectrum of emotion, the pair were also moved to song as part of their presenting stint. 

Launching into a somewhat offbeat musical mash-up, Rudolph and Wiig’s efforts earned them much hilarity, as well as the best expression of the night.

Singer Billie Eilish’s reaction of pure confusion to the musical interlude was a comedy moment in itself, and quickly became a viral hit. 

While Rudolph and Wiig joked about landing a star role, it seems their fun-filled double act might actually have achieved that.

By the time they were done, Twitter was alight with calls for them to become the next hosts of the Oscars. And we have to say, we can’t think of any two women more suited to the job.

Images: Getty

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Fashion

Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet

Delicate headpins, dramatic earrings and so much more.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

From Sandra Oh to Tom Hanks, here’s who will be presenting at the 2020 Oscars

Everything you need to know about cinema’s night of nights this weekend.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
Beauty

Oscars 2020: see the best beauty looks from the Academy Awards red carpet

Olivia Colman’s platinum blonde crop, Caitriona Balfe’s red lip… Here are the best beauty looks from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Fashion

Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

From Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe to Florence Pugh, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, see all the arrivals on the red carpet.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Stylist Daily