Oscars 2020: Chrissy Teigen expertly trolls the man who tried to rain on Bong Joon-Ho’s historic win
Jessica Rapana
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Chrissy Teigen stepped into defend Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho after he was trolled over his Oscar wins – and you better believe John Legend was right behind her.
Twitter is Chrissy Teigen’s world, and we’re all just living in it.
Teigen, queen of the Twitter clap back and taker-down of trolls, has stepped in once again, this time to defend director Bong Joon-Ho.
The South Korean director swept the floor at Sunday night’s Oscars after his film Parasite, a social satire about two families from different classes in Seoul, won four awards: best director, best picture, best original screenplay and best foreign language film.
He is the second-ever film maker to win best director for a foreign language film, and Parasite is the first non-English language film to take the top prize in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
Accepting the award for best original screenplay, Joon-Ho said the award was a “great honour”, before delivering the rest of his speech in his native Korean. “Writing a script is always such a lonely process,” he said via his translator. “We never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar to South Korea.”
The majority recognised the significance of this moment, both personally for Joon-Ho, as well as for what it means for Asian representation in a traditionally white-washed industry – but then again, there’s always one.
Presenter Jon Miller took to Twitter to call out Joon-Ho’s win and that he had given part of his speech in Korean.
“A man named Bong Joon-Ho wins Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and 1917,” Miller tweeted. “Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.’ Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”
Miller added: “‘These people’ are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over two films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are. That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.”
Needless to say, Miller’s unpopular opinion prompted a strong reaction on Twitter, particularly from Teigen, who shared the tweet.
She wrote: “What a dumb fucking tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they’re literally like ‘how’s Jon doing that little dumb fuck tool’ and everyone goes ‘yeah we don’t care he’s a fucking dumb shit’ – come say hi if you’re out tonight.”
And you better believe her husband, musician John Legend, was right behind her. Legend replied to Miller: “Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is thing something you do for fun?”
At the time of writing, Miller has yet to reply to either.
Images: Getty