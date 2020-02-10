Twitter is Chrissy Teigen’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Teigen, queen of the Twitter clap back and taker-down of trolls, has stepped in once again, this time to defend director Bong Joon-Ho.

The South Korean director swept the floor at Sunday night’s Oscars after his film Parasite, a social satire about two families from different classes in Seoul, won four awards: best director, best picture, best original screenplay and best foreign language film.