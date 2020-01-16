What is the meaning of life?

Laughing, listening, loving unlimitedly and working really hard to find happiness and love.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

It’s personal. Do what you need to do to be happy, but it shouldn’t be at someone else’s cost.

Where is your happy place?

Lying on the couch at home in a tiger onesie, eating ribs.

Nature or nurture?

I’m more nurture. I love that element of family life, of growing and caring for each other. That is something I learned from this country and I love it. [Mabuse was born in South Africa.]

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Respected. You can dislike me but I’d like you to treat me politely. You don’t need to know me to respect me, as well.

If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?

Having the ability to make people feel good.

Who or what is your greatest love?

Who: my husband. What: dance.