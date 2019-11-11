People

Outlander: Caitriona Balfe has a message to the fans who can’t stop bingeing the series

Hannah-Rose Yee
The time-travelling romance picked up the prize for Most Bingeworthy television show at the People’s Choice Awards this week. Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton paid tribute to the fans who made it all possible.

Some television shows are best when savoured. They’re one-episode-at-a-time type treats, only to be enjoyed in bite-sized morsels.

Others are unstoppable feasts that unfurl with the bingeworthy, insatiable energy of a landslide. Or, you know, a flood. Shows like Outlander.

If you’ve ever binged the time-travelling romance you’ll know how powerful the urge is to spend just another episode with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in Scotland, France, the Caribbean and, now, the US. The series, which tells of the couple’s star-crossed, centuries-spanning love, is one of the most bingeable television shows out there.

Now, we have physical proof of this fact, given that the show was named Most Bingeworthy television series at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

Outlander: the series was just named Most Bingeworthy television show at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Balfe, Heughan and the other stars of the series were unable to attend the ceremony, given that they are currently filming the final episodes of season five in Scotland. Instead, the stars shared message of thanks on social media, as well as commiseration to any fans who have lost sleep – or employment – because of their inability to turn the damn show off.

“Yes!!!!!!” Balfe wrote on Twitter. “The Best Fans Ever !!!! This is brilliant. We thank you… for all your hours binging! (Apologies will be sent to your families… and employers!!!!)”

She added: “Massive thanks to all our fans for voting, to Diana Gabaldon for creating these amazing characters and world and to our fantastic crew who work so hard to get the show made.”  

In a video filmed from the set of season five, Heughan and co-star Richard Rankin also shared a message to the fans who binged the show.

“Unfortunately we’re not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show,” Heughan said. “That will get us through tonight’s night shoot.” Later, he tweeted: “Binge binge binge binge!!!!! Thank you to our amazing fans, once again proving they’re the best fans ever.”

In that short video, Balfe and Sophie Skelton, who plays Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna on Outlander, revealed their little secret: that they love to binge the show, too. The pair are even streaming episodes of the series when Heughan FaceTimes them – in full hair, makeup and kilt on the set of the show – to share the news of the award. 

Shivering away during a night shoot in Scotland, or wrapped up in a tartan blanket bingeing Outlander? We know which one we’d rather be doing. 

