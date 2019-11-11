Some television shows are best when savoured. They’re one-episode-at-a-time type treats, only to be enjoyed in bite-sized morsels.

Others are unstoppable feasts that unfurl with the bingeworthy, insatiable energy of a landslide. Or, you know, a flood. Shows like Outlander.

If you’ve ever binged the time-travelling romance you’ll know how powerful the urge is to spend just another episode with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in Scotland, France, the Caribbean and, now, the US. The series, which tells of the couple’s star-crossed, centuries-spanning love, is one of the most bingeable television shows out there.