Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe addresses bullying fans in powerful statement

Outlander (which streams on Amazon Prime in the UK), starring Sam Heughan as Scottish heartthrob Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as time-travelling nurse Claire, is an extraordinarily popular TV series, watched by millions of people around the world.

However, as we all know by now, almost every fandom out there has a toxic side. We saw it with DC Comics, when fans harassed Anna Diop over the colour of her skin after the first trailer for new TV show Titans was revealed. We saw it with Rick and Morty fans, who took their trolling offline when they harassed McDonalds’ staff and customers following a promotional stunt. And we saw it with Star Wars fans when they turned on Kelly Marie Tran: the actor, who played maintenance worker Rose in the recent trilogy, was criticised over her ethnicity, weight and attractiveness on Twitter, and saw her “Wookieepedia” page for her character changed to include deeply racist language.