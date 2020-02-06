Outlander: Caitriona Balfe reveals her favourite season of the show, and we completely agree

What books do you read in between filming?

I could just lock myself away and just read for a month, which would be so lovely. I have a high stack of so many good books at the moment that I’m waiting to get into. Right now, I’m reading Three Women by Lisa Taddeo which is just magnificent. The fact that she’s been able to take these three women’s lives and weave it into what seems like a novel even though it’s based on reality is incredible and it teaches you so much about women and their sexuality and all of that, and I think it’s really beautiful. The next book that I want to read is The Overstory by Richard Powers. It’s a novel about a tree – I think maybe a couple of trees? – and their lives, and it just sounds amazing.

What about podcasts?

I do like Talk Art with Russell Tovey. I listen to that quite a bit because it’s good, short interviews with artists. I haven’t quite got on the whole serialised podcast thing that everyone seems to be on. If they’re too in-depth and if they go on for too long, I end up daydreaming and I’ll find myself 10 minutes into a podcast and I’ll realise I’ve missed half of it. That’s why I can’t do audiobooks at all. It kind of exists over here in my brain and I’m like on the opposite side in some other world.

Sam Heughan’s Clan Lands is coming out soon. The fact that he and Graham McTravish have travelled around Scotland together, and they’re both the most ridiculous human beings – it’s going to be prime fodder for me. I’m looking forward to that.