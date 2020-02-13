“I think the beauty of this season is that they are in this settled place, they do have that time, and we do get to see them working as a couple,” Balfe said. “And we get to really see the inside of their marriage and, as you said, their love just deepens year after year and it’s a really beautiful thing to be able to play.”

Balfe continued: “It’s amazing that we have season five. It’s amazing that we still feel so great about it and I think it’s a strong season. Old Claire and Jamie are very settled right now. They have their family. They have their forever home – Claire got her Barbie dream house. Yeah, it’s all good things.”

The actor, who recently attended the 2020 Oscars to support her nominated film Ford Vs Ferrari (or Le Mans 66, as it was known in the UK), explained that the fifth season is about tying together everything that has happened in Outlander previously.

“I think it’s a culmination of every season before,” she said. “You have to earn these moments and you have to get there and I think they are finally in a place where they are settled. Last season, it was so much about building, [and] finding Fraser’s Ridge, setting up that. There was not, really, the time and space to invest as much time in those relationship moments as we do this season, which I think is really important. And I think that it’s great that we get to, but it has to be part of the story.”