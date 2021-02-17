Paloma Faith gets honest about not being “happy” in lockdown

How are you? It’s a question that most of us continue to ask and be asked in the pandemic. But it’s rare that anyone ever answers with a wholly truthful answer – pandemic or not.

On the one hand, you might feel bad for complaining about anything when other people are suffering. But you also don’t want to shout too loudly about anything good that’s happening in your life.

That’s why the standard response is so often, “I’m OK, thanks”.