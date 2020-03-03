I was convinced that I was dying, that something really bad was happening in my body. I think that was the first time I had ever had what I’d say was a panic attack.

I think the common misconception about panic attacks and anxiety attacks is that you have to be in a state of panic or anxiety when you have them. What actually happens is it’s when I’m in a state of absolute relaxation, like when I’m watching TV on the sofa, or standing on the Tube on my way home.

I’ll feel this rising panic. It makes me feel like I’m losing the plot: I almost want to take my brain out and wash it in the sink. My whole body becomes restless, like I’m crawling and I just want to rip out of my own skin, step out of my own body and run away from it. Normally to get me out of that feeling I go for a run, funnily enough.