Mescal has a deeply personal reason for appearing in Stylist, beyond talking about the outrageous success of Normal People. He wants to elevate conversations around mental health, something he has seen the importance of first-hand. On screen as Connell Waldron, Mescal portrays a man who falls into a dark and debilitating depression exacerbated by the death by suicide of a childhood friend.

In Stylist Mescal exclusively reveals why it was so crucial for him that the scenes that see him seeking help from a counsellor felt real. “Filming the scene where Connell breaks down was brutal. They called cut and I was still bawling” he reveals “I wanted desperately for Connell’s pain to feel authentic. A massive percentage of people will experience something that Connell and Marianne are experiencing in regards to their mental health.”

The Irish actor did in-depth research to ensure the aunthenticity of Connell’s experience. “Prior to filming I met a counsellor who worked in Trinity College,” he tells Stylist. “I asked her: does this feel real?’ She said that it’s like a documentary in terms of how it was written. There were so many details that Sally [Rooney] got so right in terms of Connell avoiding eye contact or crying and not wiping away his tears. Then it was about going back to the very start of the novel and building the blocks so it makes sense that he ends up there, you can trace his anxiety back to episodes one and two.”