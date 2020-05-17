Normal People’s Paul Mescal channelling his inner Pavarotti is essential lockdown viewing

Normal People has captured the nation’s hearts in lockdown. The BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel has broken records on BBC iPlayer, receiving a massive 16 million streaming requests in its first week.

The story of Connell and Marianne has simultaneously warmed and broken the hearts of people everywhere (the emotional rollercoaster you’ll go on while watching this show is no joke, people). You only need to look at the internet’s obsession with a certain chain to see how massive this show has become; the Instagram account @connellschain (managed by Stylist’s own Billie Bhatia) now has over 120,000 followers.