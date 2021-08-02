Paul Rudd shuts down intrusive anti-ageing questions in best possible way

It’s a pretty brilliant way of exposing the ridiculousness of society’s obsession with youth and ageing – a point which has, of course, been raised countless times before by women in the spotlight.

Back in 2013, Four Weddings & A Funeral star Andie MacDowell famously declared: “You can look great for your age, but you’re still gonna age. I dated a guy recently who said I looked really good for my age. I was like, Why not just, ‘You look really good’? I never went out with him again.”

Speaking to Allure in 2017, Friends star Jennifer Aniston echoed this sentiment, saying: “Well, ‘anti-aging,’ I just don’t think it’s the wrong word. I think it’s more about keeping your skin healthy. And ‘anti’ anything is… you know, we should be ‘anti-bulling,’ ‘anti-racism,’ ‘anti-all of that stuff,’ but I think anti-aging, we all are aging – it’s natural, it’s what happens. But I think it’s about aging beautifully and just being very taking good care of our skin. It’s important. Because we can all preserve the youthful glow of our skin with hydration, proper skin-care treatments, with natural products. Nothing like crazy lotions and potions filled with lots of chemicals. [‘Anti-aging’] has such a negative spin on it. But, boy, does it suck people in!”