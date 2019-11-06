With her layered blonde hair and her penchant for bright dresses, televangelist Paula White bears more than a passing resemblance to Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald Trump’s closest advisors.

But while Conway is focussed on crafting the political message of the president, White has a very different role. This week, she joins the White House and Trump’s personal staff as his “faith advisor”, dedicated to ensuring that the president’s religious message is conveyed to the public, too.

White was officially hired by Trump and the White House on 1 November, but she has worked with the president in an unofficial capacity for much longer. The pastor – she hails from the New Destiny Christian Center in Florida, a non-denominational megachurch, and her brand of Christianity is called ‘Prosperity Gospel’ – was Trump’s point of call when he needed religious advice on the 2016 presidential campaign, and the pair have been friends for years before that.