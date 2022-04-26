Having had such a successful debut novel, do you think the success of Queenie has contributed to any pressure or insecurity around People Person?

CCW: I was very aware of it. I’m very aware that Queenie did what it did and that’s cool.

And like this book, it’s going to do what it’s going to do. I just want people to take something good from it. I want people to enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it. Pressure is pressure, but there’s nothing I can do now. Do you remember when you did your exams and then you’re waiting for results day? You know there’s literally nothing you can do. But I’ve done what I needed to do, I’ve done what I set out to do.

People Person is very different and I think that that’s fine. I know that people are asking ‘Oh, is it a [Queenie] sequel?’ and they’re really excited. But no, this one isn’t.

There might be a sequel one day, but this is something completely different. And also, I can see that I’ve matured as a writer and that’s really nice. I wrote Queenie when I was 25 – I’m 32 now. So there’s not really pressure anymore. I know that I wrote what I wanted to write this time around and I hope people receive that well.

It’s also wonderful in loads of other ways. Everyone thought I was Queenie, so now it’s nice to write something where it’s like, this can’t be about me.