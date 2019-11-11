People

People’s Choice Awards: Pink just reminded everyone why kindness is an act of rebellion

Hannah-Rose Yee
While accepting her People’s Choice Award for Champion of the Year, the singer spoke about why being kind is the most important thing you’ll ever do.

It’s been a month of awards for Pink.

The singer was named Legend of the Year, as well as picking up the Best Tour of 2019 award, at the Billbaord Music Awards on 5 November, before winning the Champion of the Year award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on 10 November.

No wonder, given how prolific the singer is, both as an advocate for charities and change, and as a performing artist. Her tours, which combine extraordinary acrobatics with Pink’s galvanising back catalogue, regularly sell out around the world. (In March 2019 alone, she made in excess of $30 million after more than 207,000 people attended her American tour.) 

Pink totally smashes Carpool Karaoke while hanging upside down

Whenever Pink wins an award, the performer always uses it as an opportunity to share an important message. And at the People’s Choice Awards, that message was a reminder to everyone in the audience to be kind.

People's Choice Awards: why Pink's acceptance speech is going viral.

“I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids,” Pink said. “I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who don’t have what you have, help them get it. There is a planet that needs help, it feels good to help.”

She continued: “Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the fucking world.”

“I tell my daughter to be kind, that you can make a difference that you are something in this life, in this world. And how can that be anything but beautiful?” 

People's Choice Awards: Pink and husband Carey Hart on the red carpet with their children.

Pink also took the chance to remind everyone in the audience that a single person is capable of making real change. “I know that one person can make a difference,” she stressed. “You feel like you don’t matter? Feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved.”

She concluded: “You can’t tell me Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg… Tell me one person can’t make a difference.”

“I am a derelict from Doylestown, and I have managed to change a little part in my little world,” she summed up. “There is so much to be done.” 

Pink attended the ceremony with her husband Carey Hart and their two children, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon.

Speaking on the red carpet, Pink said that her biggest cause right now is clapping back at anyone who wants to shame women on the internet. “I don’t like bullies, and I don’t like injustice, and I have a big mouth and a thick skin to be able to fight battles,” she said. “There’s a lot to be done right now. The time is now.” 

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

