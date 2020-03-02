Announcing his exit, Buttigieg called for unity. “We must recognise that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and country together,” he said as per The Guardian. “Our goal has always been to unify Americans to help defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values.”

So what does this mean for the rest of Democratic presidential candidate race? Well, it’s hard to say. By no means does Buttigieg’s decision to bow out leave a one-horse race. Following a landslide victory in South Carolina, Joe Biden’s late surge has positioned him as the frontrunner to rival favourite Bernie Sanders – but don’t count out Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar just yet.