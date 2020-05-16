When the going gets tough – turn to Phoebe Buffay for inspiration. One of our most beloved TV characters of old not only provides a welcome dose of 90s nostalgia, she’s also the kind of woman you’d want around in a crisis.

With her skewed yet genius logic and fairly loose relationship with reality, you can always rely on Phoebe’s innate sense of weirdness to see the world in slightly different – and altogether more soothing – way.

And so it is with the current coronavirus lockdown. Phoebe’s real-life alter ego, the brilliant Lisa Kudrow, has revealed what her Friends character might be doing to cope during this surreal period in time.