Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are about to reunite on our screens. Here’s everything we know.
Ever since the second season of Fleabag, it’s been clear that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are a dream team.
The friends, who have known each other for years, gave fans one of the most memorable TV love stories of our generation: Fleabag and Hot Priest. They also sparked a trend for Marks & Spencer’s gin in a tin. No wonder they won pretty much all the awards for the show.
Alas, it’s pretty clear that there won’t be a third season of the hit BBC Three show. But we now have some exciting news for anyone who misses watching the iconic duo creating magic on the small screen together.
Waller-Bridge is going to play Scott’s dæmon in His Dark Materials season two.
Variety reports that, at HBO’s unveiling of the new trailer earlier this week, Scott said his character’s dæmon would be played by “someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”
He added: “I’m really thrilled about that because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in real life.”
For anyone who is hoping the dæmon will be a fox – the animal Hot Priest is terrified of in Fleabag – you might be slightly disappointed. In the Phillip Pullman books, the dæmon of Scott’s character, Colonel John Parry, is called Sayan Kötör and takes the form of an osprey.
So, what will happen in season two?
Based on the second novel in Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, season two will follow The Subtle Knife. It sees Lyra arriving in a strange and mysterious abandoned city called Cittàgazze, where she encounters Will, the boy first seen in the human world in season one, who is also running from a troubled past.
You can catch up with Stylist’s coverage of His Dark Materials season one here.
