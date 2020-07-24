Ever since the second season of Fleabag , it’s been clear that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are a dream team.

Alas, it’s pretty clear that there won’t be a third season of the hit BBC Three show. But we now have some exciting news for anyone who misses watching the iconic duo creating magic on the small screen together.

Waller-Bridge is going to play Scott’s dæmon in His Dark Materials season two.

Variety reports that, at HBO’s unveiling of the new trailer earlier this week, Scott said his character’s dæmon would be played by “someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

He added: “I’m really thrilled about that because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in real life.”