Phoebe Waller-Bridge consulted a real-life priest to create that iconic Fleabag character

It’s been a few weeks since we last spoke about Fleabag, and honestly it’s been way too long.

The last season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s standout comedy series may have graced our screens all the way back in May last year, but we’re still as obsessed as ever. Whether we’re obsessing over those M&S G&T tins or laughing at Fleabag’s classic fourth-wall breaks, the show has always been in a world of its own – and it’s probably why we’re still so hungry for any Fleabag-related chat we can get our hands on.

One of the hottest topics of conversation when it comes to Waller-Bridge’s series is, of course, the one-and-only Hot Priest. Andrew Scott’s iconic character – who serves as Fleabag’s love interest throughout the second season – quickly became the star of the show’s second season for his awkward hilarity and that “kneel” comment.