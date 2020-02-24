We have it on very good authority that everyone remembers where they were when Fleabag unveiled television’s most misguided haircut.

In the episode, we saw Claire, the uptight sister of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, wail that her new asymmetric microbob made her looked like a pencil. And, of course, we saw Fleabag confront the hairdresser who did her sister dirty in a spine-tingling speech.

“Hair is everything,” she told him. “We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your fucking bills. Hair is everything.”