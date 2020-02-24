Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge just got real about the life-changing power of a good haircut
- Kayleigh Dray
It seems Fleabag was right: hair really is everything.
We have it on very good authority that everyone remembers where they were when Fleabag unveiled television’s most misguided haircut.
In the episode, we saw Claire, the uptight sister of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, wail that her new asymmetric microbob made her looked like a pencil. And, of course, we saw Fleabag confront the hairdresser who did her sister dirty in a spine-tingling speech.
“Hair is everything,” she told him. “We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your fucking bills. Hair is everything.”
Now, in a new interview to promote the book, Fleabag: The Scriptures, PWB has insisted that hair is very much still “everything” for women.
“It can ruin a day or make a day, I feel,” Waller-Bridge said during her appearance on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show with Sky.
“I do think it preoccupies quite a lot of women’s minds and lives.”
Her comments prompted Evans to ask the Killing Eve creator about her hairdresser, Armenio, and where she met him.
“What a great question,” said Waller-Bridge. “No one’s ever asked me before, and I love talking about him. I met Armenio when I was at drama school and he was a friend of a friend. And he gave me a free haircut, which was massive because, you know, you’re a student and you’re doing it yourself. Hacking it to pieces yourself in your bathroom.
“I had long curly hair. He said, ‘I’ll give you a free haircut, but you need to have the short hair that you’re supposed to have’. And he cut it all off.
“Just after I left drama school, he cut it all off and I started getting work. So he was right.”
Of course, Waller-Bridge admitted that she can’t always have Armenio with her when she’s stateside. And, while she usually gets “a little trim” before she does any work abroad, she has been “unfaithful” to Armenio in the past – albeit just the once.
“I did once [have someone else cut my hair],” she said. “And it was a mistake. It was a terrible mistake. And I sent him pictures of it after saying, ‘I’m sorry I got carried away’.”
The real-life Fleabag added that she has “asked [Armenio’s] permission” before going to another hairdresser and “he was sort of like, ‘OK’”.
“He gave me a one off and I learnt my lesson” she added.
Waller-Bridge also talked about her work on the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, and revealed that 007 himself, Daniel Craig, has been heavily involved in the script-writing process.
“They did give me some scenes and then be like, ‘Can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end?’ And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want.
“But there were a lot of people writing. And there’d been a few writers before. And, you know, Daniel is really, really involved from the beginning of yet so many great conversations with him about it, constantly in touch with him about it. So it’s a big sort of melting pot of everybody’s ideas the whole time.”
In typical PWB style, she added that she plans on wearing a suit to the red carpet premiere for No Time To Die.
“I think I want to wear like a tux,” she said. “I want to go as Bond.”
As previously noted on Stylist, the first full trailer for No Time To Die has made a point of pushing its female talent into the spotlight.
In it, we see something which rarely happens – the return of a former ‘Bond girl’, as Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann seemingly betrays Bond and breaks his heart. Elsewhere, Ana de Armas’ Paloma wields a gun in each hand and channels some serious ‘don’t mess with me’ energy, while Lashana Lynch’s Nomi tells Bond exactly where he can stick it. In fact, after revealing she’s the new 00, she straight up tells him she will put a bullet in his knee if he fails to “stay in your lane”.
In an interview with Deadline, Waller-Bridge – who was personally asked to work on the No Time To Die script by Craig himself – has said that she intends to give the film’s leading women the sort of dialogue that makes them feel “like real people”.
“I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana, Lea and Ana open them and go, ‘I can’t wait to do that.’ As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career. That brings me pleasure, knowing that I’m giving that to an actress,” she said.
It’s also worth noting that, when asked at the Baftas if she would be bringing feminist humour to the plot, Waller-Bridge replied: “We’ll see what I can sneak in.”
We can’t wait to see what she has planned.
Images: Getty/BBC