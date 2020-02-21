Phoebe Waller-Bridge explains how being “boring” helps her deal with fame
- Hollie Richardson
Published
Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is far from being boring, but she just made a very good point about her fame being focused on her work rather than her personality.
Thanks to ground-breaking shows Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a bit of a legend. Funny, flawed and fierce – her writing and performances have been given deserved recognition with awards, critical acclaim and an ever-growing fan base. So it came as no surprise when it was announced that Waller-Bridge was brought on-board to assist with the new James Bond Script.
Working on the upcoming No Time To Die, Waller-Bridge has been shaking up the Bond franchise. We’ve already looked at why she is the perfect woman to do this (read our full case here), alongside Billie Eilish who has released the new Bond theme tune.
And now, with the film set to be released in April, Waller-bridge has talked about the whole experience for Radio 4’s Women’s Hour.
Speaking to Jenni Murray on the show, which will be broadcast on Friday 21 February, the writer said it was just “like any other job”.
“The wonderful thing is you have these incredible conversations about this iconic character who you’ve grown up with,” she says. “Then when you’re on board, it’s like every other job because everyone is just making a story, making a thing work.”
She goes on to explain her part in the process more, saying: “It was really challenging, and my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things.
“They had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying: ‘I’m going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them,’ because everybody was writing on it.”
She adds: “There were just so many ideas and [it was] so clear to so many people. I was just throwing things out there and hoping that anything sticks. I was going ‘pew pew pew!’”
This down-to-earth attitude and sense of humour is part of the reason why fans love Waller-Bridge so much. But she insists that she wants her fame to be focused on her work and not her personality.
“I think when people realise you are as boring as the rest of us they kind or lose interest,” she says.
“I have always had an instinct about that. Keep what’s really precious to you as close to you as you can and try and make the work more interesting than your life to people.”
The full interview is on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on 21 February at 10am
Images: Getty