Phoebe Waller-Bridge explains how being “boring” helps her deal with fame

Speaking to Jenni Murray on the show, which will be broadcast on Friday 21 February, the writer said it was just “like any other job”.

“The wonderful thing is you have these incredible conversations about this iconic character who you’ve grown up with,” she says. “Then when you’re on board, it’s like every other job because everyone is just making a story, making a thing work.”

She goes on to explain her part in the process more, saying: “It was really challenging, and my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things.

“They had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying: ‘I’m going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them,’ because everybody was writing on it.”