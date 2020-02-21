People

Phoebe Waller-Bridge explains how being “boring” helps her deal with fame

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Phoebe Waller Bridge's shaggy pixie crop

Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is far from being boring, but she just made a very good point about her fame being focused on  her work rather than her personality.

Thanks to ground-breaking shows Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a bit of a legend. Funny, flawed and fierce – her writing and performances have been given deserved recognition with awards, critical acclaim and an ever-growing fan base. So it came as no surprise when it was announced that Waller-Bridge was brought on-board to assist with the new James Bond Script.

You may also like

From Bond girl to Bond woman: charting the feminist evolution of 007

Working on the upcoming No Time To Die, Waller-Bridge has been shaking up the Bond franchise. We’ve already looked at why she is the perfect woman to do this (read our full case here), alongside Billie Eilish who has released the new Bond theme tune

And now, with the film set to be released in April, Waller-bridge has talked about the whole experience for Radio 4’s Women’s Hour

Speaking to Jenni Murray on the show, which will be broadcast on Friday 21 February, the writer said it was just “like any other job”.

“The wonderful thing is you have these incredible conversations about this iconic character who you’ve grown up with,” she says. “Then when you’re on board, it’s like every other job because everyone is just making a story, making a thing work.”

She goes on to explain her part in the process more, saying: “It was really challenging, and my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things.

“They had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying: ‘I’m going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them,’ because everybody was writing on it.”

You may also like

Run on HBO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new television show and we’re already obsessed

She adds: “There were just so many ideas and [it was] so clear to so many people. I was just throwing things out there and hoping that anything sticks. I was going ‘pew pew pew!’”

This down-to-earth attitude and sense of humour is part of the reason why fans love Waller-Bridge so much. But she insists that she wants her fame to be focused on her work and not her personality.

“I think when people realise you are as boring as the rest of us they kind or lose interest,” she says.

“I have always had an instinct about that. Keep what’s really precious to you as close to you as you can and try and make the work more interesting than your life to people.”

The full interview is on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on 21 February at 10am

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge says Jennifer Lopez was her Fleabag muse

Fleabag creator brings her trademark mischief to the fore in acceptance speeches.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

Emmys: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag just casually picked up 11 award nominations

Killing Eve is also up for nine awards.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Phoebe Waller-Bridge just proved the power of the Fleabag jumpsuit

The actor won big at the Television Critics Awards… and was presented with her prizes by two women in the viral outfit.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Stylist Daily