Watch the James Bond No Time To Die first look teaser trailer here
- Elena Chabo
The first teaser trailer for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, is finally here.
No Time To Die is the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise, and is one that, inevitably, was always going to cause a stir.
After playing the titular character for over a decade, many think this will be Daniel Craig’s last turn as Bond, and for (potentially) his final film he will be joined by one hell of a cast and crew. From Rami Malek, who will surely make the perfect Bond villain, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge working her magic on the script, this could be the best yet.
And now, finally, we can get our peepers on the first teaser trailer for the film after a very short clip has been released on Twitter.
Posted by the official James Bond Twitter handle, the teaser shows an assortment of short, snappy shots that depict Bond up to his usual antics; strutting around a cosmopolitan city, partaking in a high speed car chase on some dangerous-looking mountain roads and bouncing between rooftops on a motorbike. Casual.
There’s also some quick references to the women who will be starring alongside Craig, including Ana de Armas and Léa Seydoux, although they’re blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments.
Watch the first teaser trailer for No Time To Die below.
As we’ve mentioned, one of the things we’re most excited about is Waller-Bridge’s contribution to the script, which Daniel Craig reportedly requested himself.
Although initially, reports claimed that Waller-Bridge was being brought in only to “polish” the script, now it would seem that the genius behind Fleabag and Killing Eve is going to be responsible for at least a third of the dialogue, tone, characterisation and scenes of the final film.
For fans of Waller-Bridge, this is about as good a news as possible – short of casting the writer and actor as Bond herself.
Originally reluctant to sign on for a final Bond movie, it seems Craig is not going to let it be a clanger and has taken matters into his own hands by hiring Waller-Bridge.
Craig is a huge fan of hers and is apparently after some of her trademark offbeat humour for the struggling Bond script.
In recent months, Waller-Bridge has been in New York performing in the stage version of Fleabag. During this time, The Observer reports that she met with Craig – who lives in New York with his wife Rachel Weisz – to discuss ways to improve the script.
The first woman to work on a Bond script was Johanna Harwood, the secretary to producer Harry Saltzman. Harwood was brought in to help with the screenplay for the first and second Bond films, Dr No and From Russia With Love. The 22 scripts since then have all been credited to male writers.
