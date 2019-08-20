No Time To Die is the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise, and is one that, inevitably, was always going to cause a stir.

After playing the titular character for over a decade, many think this will be Daniel Craig’s last turn as Bond, and for (potentially) his final film he will be joined by one hell of a cast and crew. From Rami Malek, who will surely make the perfect Bond villain, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge working her magic on the script, this could be the best yet.

And now, finally, we can get our peepers on the first teaser trailer for the film after a very short clip has been released on Twitter.

Posted by the official James Bond Twitter handle, the teaser shows an assortment of short, snappy shots that depict Bond up to his usual antics; strutting around a cosmopolitan city, partaking in a high speed car chase on some dangerous-looking mountain roads and bouncing between rooftops on a motorbike. Casual.