Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning her Golden Globes tuxedo to aid Australian bushfire relief
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
The Fleabag star is auctioning off her Golden Globes tuxedo by Australian designers Ralph & Russo to aid Australian bushfire relief.
When she wasn’t collecting her Golden Globe on Sunday night, Phoebe Waller-Bridge spent most of the evening rubbing her tuxedo up against as many sparkly people as she could find – her words, not ours.
The Fleabag creator, who won the award for the best actress in a comedy or musical television series, wanted to add to the outfit’s “allure”.
And there is a very good reason why.
Waller-Bridge is the latest to join an army of celebrities lending their support to Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis after putting her outfit up for auction.
“We have hatched an amazing plan with Ralph & Russo – we are going to auction it off and the money that is raised from it will go to relief in Australia,” Waller-Bridge told reporters backstage at the awards ceremony, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Made from Chantilly lace, the black and gold tuxedo is embellished with a silk duchess lapel and ribbon appliqué. It appeared on the runway at the fall 2019 haute couture collection for Ralph & Russo, a London-based brand by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.
The suit is a Size 10 and autographed by Waller-Bridge.
“I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind couture tuxedo by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause,” Wallerbridge said in a prepared statement. “If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabags team at the Golden Globes last weekend.”
Wallerbridge added: “To add to its allure… I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find. These threads are laced with legends!”
The starting bid currently stands at $77,000 (roughly £40,000) and all bidders must first register at bidforgood.com. The auction will last 10 days and will close at 1100 AEDT on 20 January.
The winning bid will be divided equally among three charities chosen by Waller-Bridge: Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.
In a statement, Ralph & Russo said: “Being both from Australia originally and with much of our family still residents across the region, it is with a heavy heart that we watch and hear the news of the terrible fires currently engulfing such large areas of our homeland. With Australia remaining so close to our hearts, we are delighted to stand next to Phoeve to support relief efforts with this special auction.”
“We continue to keep our beautiful country in our thoughts, and hope that alongside our own contribution, the donations and support being rallied worldwide will improve the situation significantly, and soon.”
Images: Getty