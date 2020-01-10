When she wasn’t collecting her Golden Globe on Sunday night, Phoebe Waller-Bridge spent most of the evening rubbing her tuxedo up against as many sparkly people as she could find – her words, not ours.

The Fleabag creator, who won the award for the best actress in a comedy or musical television series, wanted to add to the outfit’s “allure”.

And there is a very good reason why.

Waller-Bridge is the latest to join an army of celebrities lending their support to Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis after putting her outfit up for auction.