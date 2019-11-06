People

How to get tickets to see Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Deborah Frances-White live at the Southbank Centre

Lauren Geall
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Deborah Frances-White are appearing in conversation at the Southbank Centre in December.

On 8 December, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Deborah Frances-White are appearing in conversation at the Southbank Centre to discuss Waller-Bridge’s new book, Fleabag: The Scriptures. Here’s how to get your hands on these seriously hot tickets.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a woman in demand. After the large-scale success of Fleabag and the following stage-show, Waller-Bridge seems to be endlessly busy: from jazzing up the latest James Bond script to signing a massive $20 million deal to produce content for Amazon Prime, we’re not quite sure how she fits it all in.

So, when we heard that the iconic PWB would be heading to London for a live appearance early next month, we could hardly believe our luck: especially when we heard that she’d be joined in conversation by The Guilty Feminist’s Deborah Frances-White. 

The pair will be appearing on 8 December at the Southbank Centre to celebrate and discuss the publication of Waller-Bridge’s new book, Fleabag: The Scriptures, which features never-before-seen stage directions from the BBC series and filming scripts alongside brand new writing from Waller-Bridge herself.

6 of the best Phoebe Waller-Bridge interview moments

Frances-White’s appearance, while exciting, holds a greater significance: Waller-Bridge apparently conceived the original idea for Fleabag following a challenge from the journalist and comedian to do a 10-minute slot at her stand-up storytelling night.

This event will form part of the Southbank Centre’s 2019 autumn literature programme, which also includes appearances from Dame Julie Andrews, Malorie Blackman and former Stylist guest-editors Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. 

Deborah Frances-White will be on-stage alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 8 December.
If you want to get tickets, we recommend being on the website right at 10am on 8 November – as we’re sure you’re aware, Waller-Bridge is just a little bit popular nowadays and there will probably be quite a few people trying to get their hands on tickets.

Tickets for the event go on sale to Southbank Centre members tomorrow (7 November) at 10am, and will be available to the general public at 10am on 8 November. Prices range from £30-£50, and each ticket includes a discounted copy of Fleabag: The Scriptures for you to enjoy afterwards.

Lauren Geall

Stylist Daily