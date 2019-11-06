If you want to get tickets, we recommend being on the website right at 10am on 8 November – as we’re sure you’re aware, Waller-Bridge is just a little bit popular nowadays and there will probably be quite a few people trying to get their hands on tickets.

Tickets for the event go on sale to Southbank Centre members tomorrow (7 November) at 10am, and will be available to the general public at 10am on 8 November. Prices range from £30-£50, and each ticket includes a discounted copy of Fleabag: The Scriptures for you to enjoy afterwards.