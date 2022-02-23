The film, which premiered at Sundance Festival, is already being hailed for opening up the conversation about coercive control and domestic violence.

“From a fellow survivor, THANK YOU. Such a huge wave of relief when I witness others who have survived abuse get heard and believed. It’s healing for all of us. May this show be another step towards justice,” read just one of the hundreds of comments beneath the documentary’s trailer.

While Wood named Warner (aka Manson) as her abuser in February 2021, he denies abusing Wood or any other person—and to date, no charges have been filed.

But despite a lack of personal justice, almost a decade after escaping what Wood called a ‘dangerous relationship,’ she co-authored and successfully lobbied for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

Describing how she “ran out of time” to officially report her abuse, Wood’s activism ensured that victims of abuse would have more time to come forward. In the UK, the law is also changing to allow domestic abuse victims longer to report a crime.