So, while ignoring him is fun (albeit tricky: have you ever tried to pretend you can’t smell a particularly evil fart? It’s a lot like that), it can also feel incredibly irresponsible. Somebody has to hold him accountable for his purposely antagonistic views. Somebody has to rein him in when he goes too far. And somebody has to point out when his views aren’t just polarising: they’re downright dangerous.

Thank goodness, then, for these brilliant women, all of whom have taken Morgan to task over his vitriol and exposed him for exactly what he is: a decrepit and increasingly irrelevant dinosaur.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil has made it something of a personal mission to call Morgan out on Twitter. We saw this previously, when Morgan announced that he isn’t a fan of the ongoing conversations around self-identity and, as such, he believes the rest of the world shouldn’t be a fan of the ongoing conversations around self-identity.

“Is it a generational thing?” he moaned. “My young sons don’t care about this whole gender thing, they think I’m just an old fuddy-duddy, it doesn’t matter. ‘Why do you care, dad, what people identify as?’ But I think there are so many ramifications around self-identity that are a real concern, and they haven’t thought it through.”

Jamil replied: “LOL. Of course England’s biggest shit stain has something mean to say about it. He thinks men who carries babies in a comfortable papoose where they can feel your body heat and pulse, aren’t ‘manly’. This clown spews constant toxic ideas of ‘masculinity’.”

Since then, the pair have sparred pretty much constantly. And, earlier this week, Morgan decided to use a Mail Online headline (about Jamil’s nut allergies clearing up) to make a dig.

“I hope your other 1,345 virtue-signalling victimhood-craving ailments make similarly miraculous recoveries,” he tweeted.

Jamil’s response?