If you assumed time heals all wounds, you’d be wrong, as this week saw Morgan remind us that he still isn’t over that NTAs loss.

Speaking from the comfort of his seat on GMB, Morgan responded to a news story which claimed he had suffered an “outrageous outburst” following This Morning’s win at the awards do.

“No one, no one admires them for winning 10 NTAs more than me,” he said, seemingly about to make amends. Then, without warning, he suddenly pitched his voice as high as possible in a cruel impression of Willoughby.

“Oh me?” he asked, as Willoughby. “Us? Little old us? Did our agent win it for us again? Is it the same agent as Ant and Dec? Did they win it again? How are they doing it, Phil?”

Then, feeding into those unfounded rumours that all is not well between Schofield and Ruth Langsford behind the scenes at This Morning, Morgan (as Willoughby) added: “We’re one big happy family. Are we… Ruth? Awks.”

In that moment, Morgan made one thing abundantly clear: he is jealous of Willoughby and Schofield’s success. In fact, he is suffering from a particular type of jealousy, one which psychologists refer to as “hostile envy”.