“Can we talk about your hot pants for a moment,” Morgan interjected as soon as Tobin finished her report, prompting Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid to question what he was talking about.

“They’re the most skin-tight leather hot pants I’ve seen in many a year,” he replied, “and you’ve paraded them for your seven-day forecast.”

“They’re not hot pants – it’s just a pair of trousers,” Tobin calmly responded. “I’m just wearing a pair of trousers. [And] I just walked,” she added, in response to Morgan’s “parading” comments.

“If you wear skin tight leather trousers to present the weather you’re going to get people going ‘wow’,” he concluded, before the programme went to a break.