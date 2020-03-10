Ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, Morgan has made a point of lambasting Meghan. Most recently, he’s criticised her parenting skills, her decision to step back as a senior royal, her relationship with Harry. He’s insisted that she’s a “whiny spoiled brat” for questioning the tabloids’ obsession with her.

And, mere hours after Meghan’s final royal outing as the Duchess of Sussex, he decided to blame her for… well, for everything. The feud rumours circulating around Prince Harry and his brother, William.The Queen’s morose expression. The sheer audacity of daring to put herself and her own happiness first.

“I know we’re always supposed to be thinking, ‘Is poor Meghan OK?’ but she looks fine to me,” Morgan said. “She’s spent the last three days like a Cheshire cat. She’s got everything she really wanted.”

The incensed GMB host added: “What about the Queen? My sole thought is, is the Queen okay? I think she’s had a horrible year and it’s been helped in my view by this quite selfish conduct.

“I bet the Queen’s not been OK. Her grandsons are at war.”