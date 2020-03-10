Piers Morgan’s vendetta against Meghan Markle reminds us that we should all aspire to be the woman he can’t stand
What do Meghan Markle, Lisa Nandy and Jameela Jamil all have in common? They’re capable, confident and constantly berated by Piers Morgan.
Many women have a problem with Piers Morgan – primarily because the presenter has a big problem with many women.
Over the past few weeks alone, we have seen him dedicate hours to his seemingly endless task of tearing down high-profile individuals. In his campaign against Jameela Jamil, he genuinely attempted to blame the actor and activist for Caroline Flack’s death, before informing Twitter that The Good Place star “won’t be remembered at all” when she dies. He attacked Lisa Nandy during a Good Morning Britain interview about transgender rights – so much so, in fact, that the politician demanded he issue a public apology to “marginalised people” across the country.
And then there’s Meghan Markle, who has been the unwitting object of Morgan’s misaffection for some time.
Ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, Morgan has made a point of lambasting Meghan. Most recently, he’s criticised her parenting skills, her decision to step back as a senior royal, her relationship with Harry. He’s insisted that she’s a “whiny spoiled brat” for questioning the tabloids’ obsession with her.
And, mere hours after Meghan’s final royal outing as the Duchess of Sussex, he decided to blame her for… well, for everything. The feud rumours circulating around Prince Harry and his brother, William.The Queen’s morose expression. The sheer audacity of daring to put herself and her own happiness first.
“I know we’re always supposed to be thinking, ‘Is poor Meghan OK?’ but she looks fine to me,” Morgan said. “She’s spent the last three days like a Cheshire cat. She’s got everything she really wanted.”
The incensed GMB host added: “What about the Queen? My sole thought is, is the Queen okay? I think she’s had a horrible year and it’s been helped in my view by this quite selfish conduct.
“I bet the Queen’s not been OK. Her grandsons are at war.”
Of course, these women aren’t the only ones to spark Morgan’s ire. In fact, they’re just three names on a long list of women: think Susan Sarandon, JK Rowling, Emma Watson, Chrissy Teigen, Stella Creasy, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Lady Gaga, Amber Rose, Ariana Grande, the entire Little Mix quartet.
All of these women are wildly different, but they have a few things in common. They’re confident, for starters. Capable, too. They’re opinionated, passionate, outspoken, and unerringly liberal in their views.
They are, above all else, powerful. And it’s this power which Morgan craves.
During a recent conversation with critically-acclaimed poet Nikita Gill, the subject of Morgan and his one-man crusade against Meghan came up (Gill informed Stylist that the GMB host had blocked her for criticising the incendiary language he was using about the royal).
“Women get attacked a lot online,” she told me. “I’ve seen women make a comment about just their cats, and they get attacked for it. It made no sense to me, and then I realised that it’s because women who wield some kind of power – who are visible – are very easy for trolls to target. And trolls do it because, in doing so, they then get visibility themselves.”
It’s an interesting point, and one which seems… well, incredibly accurate. Because Morgan is a troll. He’s managed to make an incredibly lucrative business out of trolling, too. And he especially seems to love trolling the sort of women who inspire countless others to be and do their very best.
Don’t believe me? Then look at the language he uses about these women. They’re “hypocritical”. “Vain-glorious”. “Virtue-signalling”. “Whiny”. “Spoiled”. They are “ruthless” too, apparently.
Above all else, they’re “attention-seeking” (which is pretty ironic, when you consider the fact that Morgan’s entire career is now built on him spewing vitriolic nonsense on social media).
All of these words, essentially, boil down to the same thing. These women have opinions, and they aren’t afraid to make them heard. And Morgan’s jibes – so laughable in their immaturity – do nothing more than tell us this: Meghan and co. have gotten under his skin.
For Morgan to hate you enough to insult you – well, it means you’re doing something right. Not only are you likely brilliant, and bold, and doing something beautiful with your time on this earth, but you’re also avoiding a place in the good books of someone who thrives on pain. Who, in publishing his dangerous rhetoric, makes it unsafe to lead with vulnerability or stand out. Who thrives on pushing us to hate one another, to lash out at one another, to scream our opinions in capital letters across the internet. Who seeks to inspire outrage, wherever he goes, at whatever the cost.
With this in mind, we should all aim to be the woman that Morgan can’t stand. Let’s revel in his dislike. And let’s face facts: he needs us way more than he will ever know. Because, if we refuse to rise to his bullying tactics, then we will deny him the opportunity to leech off our power. And, without a constant source of brilliant women to feed off, this parasite will eventually fade into obscurity.
