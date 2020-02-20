Of course, saying something that goes against the grain of public opinion isn’t inherently a bad thing. And, as an opinionated writer myself, I fully believe that we should read articles we disagree with.

“By sticking to our tribe, it makes it much more difficult for us to have our minds changed, or to change the minds of others,” former New York Times editor Trish Hall tells Stylist. “If we’re going to become more cohesive and more able to move the world forward, then we need to understand other points of view.”

But, while the internet should be a place for people to share ideas and communicate with one another, trolls like Morgan have created a climate that causes more pain. One that makes it unsafe to lead with vulnerability or stand out. One that pushes us to hate one another, to lash out at one another, to scream our opinions in capital letters across the internet. And his ‘opinions’ – so carefully chosen to divide us into two camps, to inspire and profit from outrage – are dangerous, too.