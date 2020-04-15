Joe Wicks talks about the true value of life and exercising in the morning, while Clara Amfo ranks her top 90s teen movies.

Week two of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and it’s got a stellar line-up. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by none other than HRH Joe Wicks, Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Sue Cummings, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, who talks us through the wild lockdown dreams we’ve all been having. The episode kicks off, quite literally, with Joe Wicks – the king of PE, star jumps and shouting midget trees (his name for broccoli) from the rootops – who talks to Lisa about motivation and lockdown. “I’m going for a walk every day at 3 or 4pm,” he tells Lisa. “It just calms us down, we come back and have a nice dinner, have a nice bath…it just calms the mood and I think it’s essential for our minds.

“You don’t have to be out doing pull-ups from trees or burpees and squat jumps, you can be walking. Actually, since I’ve become a dad I’ve really got into walking…a half an hour walk gives you time to de-stress and it’s really powerful for the mindset to have that fresh air.” The conversation turns from exercise to Joe’s motivations: “I want to change the education system in the UK forever. I want PE to be a part of fitness every single day.” Click here to listen to the full interview with Joe.

Also on this week’s episode, literary editor Francesca Brown shares her top audiobooks to help you through lockdown (and if you’re interested in audiobooks, our digital editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray recommends 9 of the best here), we explore the reason behind everyones unpredictable quarantine dreams and Clara Amfo gives us her top 10 movies from the 90s (yes, we think Mean Girls is an epic film too. In fact, why not read the 9 best and most important teen movies, as ranked by Stylist?)