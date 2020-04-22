Laura Jackson talks about the 10 best foods to eat right now, while Lisa and Alix discuss Brussels sprout ketchup and snacking on hot chips.
Week three of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and this week it’s all about lockdown snacking, and other survival techniques. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by author and podcaster Laura Jackson, Stylist beauty director Shannon Peter and psychiatrist and executive coach Lopa Winters.
Laura Jackson, TV host and podcast star, is this week’s star of the ‘King Of…’ segment of the podcast. This is where famous faces tell Stylist listeners their 10 best somethings of the week. Last week Clara Amfo dedicated it to teen movies, this week it’s all about food.
“Number one, banana bread. Cannot get enough of the stuff,” Laura began as she kicked off. And she’s not alone. Thousands of us have been baking, and Stylist explored why. Back to Laura…
“Number five, fig rolls. I’m obsessed with fig rolls and I literally cannot get enough of them at the moment. Number six…” Ah, now that would be telling. To find out what Laura’s top 10 foods for lockdown are tune into this week’s podcast.
Also on this week’s episode, executive coach Lopa Winters gives tangible tips on how to find purpose and value in your job for anyone feeling despondent and unmotivated, and Shannon Peter talks us through how to do DIY hair dye in lockdown.
Felicity Thistlethwaite
Felicity Thistlethwaite is the executive editor digital at Stylist. She likes drinking Aperol Spritz, gardening and DIY.