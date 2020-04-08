The Working from Home with Stylist podcast is designed to be a virtual office for Stylist women.
In response to the Covid-19 crisis, Stylist has launched a podcast to provide emotional and practical support to every woman who needs it, as well as the office banter we’re all sorely missing. ‘Working from Home with Stylist’ is designed to be a virtual office for Stylist women - and we couldn’t be more excited to get this show on the, ehem, virtual road.
The timely and bespoke podcast, available weekly, will offer everything from practical and reassuring advice, to vibrant watercooler chat. (Both of which are in high demand.)
Lisa Smosarski, editor in chief of Stylist, said: “Our new podcast, Working from Home with Stylist, is just one of the ways we are supporting our audience through this difficult time. We have all been plunged into a new way of working – from video calls to solo tea breaks – and we have already heard from our audience about the loneliness and isolation this is bringing. Combined with an increase in anxiety caused by the pandemic, many of us are struggling to make working from home really work for us.
“As a brand that has always supported women with their careers, this seemed a key way for us to help during this time. The podcast will combine expert advice as well as some office chat, which makes up a normal part of most people’s office lives.”
Working from Home with Stylist podcast: episode one
The exciting news is that our first episode is live and ready for you to listen in.
This week author and founder of Think Productive, Graham Alcott, explores how to get the best out of your working day, from digital presenteeism and communication agreements, to making space for quality thinking.
Elsewhere, Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass lists her top 5 shows to binge in lockdown, editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker unpack the rise of comparison culture, and actress Ruth Madeley ranks her top 10 favourite crisps to snack on, because, in her own words, “snacking is everything when you’re in isolation”.
(You’re not wrong, Ruth. You’re not wrong.)
Check back every week for the latest news from our podcast, and listen to it on Spotify, Acast and Apple. Click here to read more about best podcasts in town, the hottest to listen to right now and the biggest celebrity interviews going.
And for those missing the print edition, a digital edition of Stylist magazine has also been made available on the Apple News+ subscription channel, with a stand-alone app launching for this week’s issue.
Felicity Thistlethwaite
Felicity Thistlethwaite is the executive editor digital at Stylist. She likes drinking Aperol Spritz, gardening and DIY.