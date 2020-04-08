In response to the Covid-19 crisis, Stylist has launched a podcast to provide emotional and practical support to every woman who needs it, as well as the office banter we’re all sorely missing. ‘Working from Home with Stylist’ is designed to be a virtual office for Stylist women - and we couldn’t be more excited to get this show on the, ehem, virtual road.

The timely and bespoke podcast, available weekly, will offer everything from practical and reassuring advice, to vibrant watercooler chat. (Both of which are in high demand.)

Lisa Smosarski, editor in chief of Stylist, said: “Our new podcast, Working from Home with Stylist, is just one of the ways we are supporting our audience through this difficult time. We have all been plunged into a new way of working – from video calls to solo tea breaks – and we have already heard from our audience about the loneliness and isolation this is bringing. Combined with an increase in anxiety caused by the pandemic, many of us are struggling to make working from home really work for us.