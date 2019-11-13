Chidera Eggerue’s daily affirmation is one that we’ll be printing, laminating and repeating to ourselves every morning.

When it comes to our morning routines, we’re more likely to be found repeatedly hitting the snooze button than leaping out of bed and starting our day with a smile. But if there’s anything that could change this, it’s a good affirmation – and this quote from Chidera Eggerue, aka The Slumflower, is seriously inspiring. The writer, blogger and founder of the Saggy Boobs Matter campaign revealed her daily affirmation while speaking at Stylist Live LUXE, and it’s definitely one that we’re going to be repeating to ourselves every morning.

Eggerue’s affirmation is: “I am good enough, worthy enough and important enough to demand more.” Talking about the origins of her powerful mantra, she revealed that it stemmed from being taught to “downsize myself and accommodate others before myself”. Luckily, she has managed to turn this negative way of thinking into a much more positive mindset. “Nothing in this world is too good for me,” she explained. “If it exists and other people have access to it, then it’s not too good for me. If I want it then I can find a way to have it.”

Positive affirmations: Chidera Eggerue aka The Slumflower has shared her empowering daily mantra

Eggerue went on to explain that she has also applied this affirmation to her dating life. “I am always reminding myself that you are never inconveniencing a man when you ask him for things,” she said. “It’s OK to say ‘these are the hoops [you need to jump through], this is what’s required, and if you do it then I will shortlist you’.” And for anyone who’s worried that a love interest might not jump through said hoops, Eggerue went on to add: “If they don’t do it, then someone else will. Men aren’t in shortage, they aren’t dying out anytime soon.” She added that women absolutely have the right to change their minds about people when dating, too. “I am allowed to change my mind depending on who I meet,” she explained. “It’s your life, so why wouldn’t you have the final say? Why should you be scared to have the final say?”

You aren’t the biggest problem in anyone’s life. Pick your battles

During the talk, Eggerue also shared the biggest lessons she’s learned in her life so far, and they certainly pack a punch. “I’ve had to learn that nothing anyone does is because of you,” she said. “In the context of having a large social media presence, that’s where I receive the most push back, as well as the most praise. “When you’re going through a time when people are annoyed, you can trigger people in a way. But you don’t have to take it personally. You aren’t the biggest problem in anyone’s life. Pick your battles.”

