Prince Harry apologises for “endemic” institutional racism in a powerful new address

“My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past,” he said. “I too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be.

“Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame, to create a better world for all of you.”

He continued: “I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution. And to being part of the change that you are all leading. Now is the time, and we know you can do it.”