Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines when they announced their intention to take a “step back” from their senior roles within the royal family.

And, on 1 April, the couple officially dropped their HRH titles as they confirmed that they would “no longer receive public funds” as part of their step back from the royal household.

In a follow-up statement, though, the Queen made one thing abundantly clear: this resignation does not signify a feud or fallout of any kind. Far from it, in fact, as Elizabeth II said that the couple would “always be much loved members of my family” and expressed her hope that they would “start building a happy and peaceful new life.”