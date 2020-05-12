Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit is being turned into a Lifetime movie
Kayleigh Dray
The film currently has the working title Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.
Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines when they announced their intention to take a “step back” from their senior roles within the royal family.
And, on 1 April, the couple officially dropped their HRH titles as they confirmed that they would “no longer receive public funds” as part of their step back from the royal household.
In a follow-up statement, though, the Queen made one thing abundantly clear: this resignation does not signify a feud or fallout of any kind. Far from it, in fact, as Elizabeth II said that the couple would “always be much loved members of my family” and expressed her hope that they would “start building a happy and peaceful new life.”
Harry and Meghan, of course, have done just that, in spite of endless bullying and hounding by some tabloids. Indeed, last week saw them share a very different kind of video with their fans: Meghan, relaxed in a denim shirt and with Harry cheering her on from off-screen, bounced baby Archie on her lap as she read him – and all those watching around the world – a story.
As they continue to find their footing in the world, Harry has also given motivational speeches, Meghan has been unveiled as the narrator of Disney Plus’ new documentary film, Elephant, which follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across Africa over eight months. Both have washed their hands of the UK tabloids in their most spectacular statement to date.
And so, naturally, the folks at Lifetime have decided to make a movie about it all.
The film, which currently has the ever-so-Lifetime working title Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, will be the third installment in a series of movies about the royal couple.
That’s right: to date, we’ve had Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which chronicled the couple’s love story from first meeting to proposal, and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which “pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.”
Both were well-received by fans, with critics at The Guardian praising them for portraying Meghan as a “grounded, grown woman” – not to mention expertly engineering the script to ensure maximum potential for “sarcastic snickers”.
So what’s the scoop on Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, then?
Well, according to a press release from the network obtained by Fox News, the new film will follow “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.”
“The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms,” the release continues.
Scarlett Lacey is writing the script and Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are set to serve as executive producers.
Casting details have yet to be announced, although it’s worth noting that the previous two Lifetime movies used different actors for the roles of Harry and Meghan.
Whatever happens, we’ll be sure to bring you more details as and when they’re revealed. Because a(nother) Lifetime royal movie could be exactly what this coronavirus lockdown needs…
