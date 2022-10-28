There really is nothing like the announcement of a tell-all celebrity memoir to get the internet all riled up. Whether an actor or sportsperson, singer or politician, we just can’t help but be enticed by the promise of juicy bombshells and insider scoops about our favourite stars.

So it’s no wonder, then, that even the slightest promise of a behind-the-scenes look at the most famous family in the world has sent social media timelines into complete chaos.

Yesterday (27 October), publisher Penguin Random House finally announced the title and release date of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir.