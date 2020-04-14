Dame Jane Goodall thinks Prince Harry will stop hunting now - which can only be a good thing

Prince Harry has been brought up in the tradition of hunting and shooting, including the annual Boxing Day hunt on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. However, it seems that his wife’s enlightened views may have nudged forward a change of heart on the issue that is likely long overdue.

In an interview with the Radio Times, anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall, who is famed for her conservation work with chimpanzees in Tanzania, said Harry and his brother William were big fans of the natural world “except they hunt and shoot”.

“But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” Goodall, who is a family friend of the couple, added.