Prince William makes a very good point about calling NHS workers “heroes”

But the woman who started Clap For Carers said it’s time for the weekly event to end because it is starting to become “negative” and politicised”. This was highlighted last night, when campaigning doctors stood outside Downing Street with a banner reading: “Doctors, not martyrs”. The group, which is challenging the government over the lack of PPE, stood in silence to honour the lost lives of over 200 NHS workers.

Prince William also gave an interview to The One Show last night, explaining the problem with continuing to call our NHS workers “heroes” – and it’s all to do with protecting their mental health.