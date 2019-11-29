Prince William has some sound advice for Prince George on how to treat women
- Jessica Rapana
Apparently, George says he is “better” at sport than his sister – Prince William has the best response.
Most of us would agree that our childhood plays a significant role in shaping our views on gender.
Whether by observing those around us or what we’re told growing up, these formative years dictate, at least in part, how we come to treat members of the opposite sex.
We know this, and Prince William does too.
Which is why he is laying the groundwork early on: the royal dad revealed he is urging Prince George, 6, to treat his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 4, equally whenever they are playing football at home.
After visiting Kensington Palace this week, Olivia Hancock, a 14-year-old gender equality in sport activist, revealed how Prince William, a keen football fan and Aston Villa supporter, handles his children’s rivalry.
“He said, ‘When George and Charlotte play football, George gets Charlotte to go in goal because he says he is better.’ But Prince William says to him, ‘Charlotte could be as good as you, George, so give her the same chances’,” Olivia said, per PEOPLE.
Olivia added that she thought it was “great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George”. “My message is for every girl to have the same opportunities as boys in football. If boys want to they can dance, for girls – they can play football.”
“I think that was really good as it shows Prince William is standing up for equality as well. He is doing something for women in sport.”
Olivia was visiting the palace to receive a Legacy honour from the Diana Award charity.
She added: “[Prince William] was so like down-to-earth and made time for each of us and for us to tell our stories and what we do. He listened to all of us and every word we said and was really interested. He said that his mother would have been really proud of us.”
The prince also suggested Olivia could teach his children a thing or two about football, she said, before challenging her to a “dribbling competition”.
To which she replied: “I can’t right now, because I’ve got these heels on.”
Image: Getty