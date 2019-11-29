Prince William has some sound advice for Prince George on how to treat women

Most of us would agree that our childhood plays a significant role in shaping our views on gender.

Whether by observing those around us or what we’re told growing up, these formative years dictate, at least in part, how we come to treat members of the opposite sex.

We know this, and Prince William does too.

Which is why he is laying the groundwork early on: the royal dad revealed he is urging Prince George, 6, to treat his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 4, equally whenever they are playing football at home.