Calling all fans of The Princess Bride: it seems your favourite movie has been given a star-studded remake… with a twist.

The Princess Bride is, undeniably, an 80s classic. The Robin Reiner film follows the story of Westley (Cary Elwes) who, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the odious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Rumours of a remake have been rife for some time, with the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis stepping forward to insist that a reboot would be (if you’ll pardon the pun) ‘inconceivable’. However, it seems director Jason Reitman has been secretly working on a new Princess Bride movie all this time… albeit with a twist.

That’s right: the Ghostbusters: Afterlife director has called upon a squad of Hollywood stars – including Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Garner, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Josh Gad, and so many more – to produce a very homemade remake of The Princess Bride during the coronavirus lockdown. And, yeah, all proceeds from the deliciously scrappy film (think household utensils as props, homemade costumes, and very obvious cuts between different households) will be donated to charity.

The Princess Bride is getting a star-studded remake... with a twist.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, all right, I need to be able to do something of value,” Reitman explained to Vanity Fair. “I just thought, ‘Can we remake an entire movie at home?’ And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ “And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh – that sounds like fun.’”

Reitman added that he isn’t worried about the handmade version overshadowing the original. At all. “If you already know the movie, that’s what makes it fun,” he says. “The audience already knows every line. “I had no reservations. I was like, ‘Nah, let’s do it!’” Check out a few preview clips of the fun remake for yourself below:

That’s right: this film deploys multiple castings of the same roles to show that in a true fantasy, anyone can play anything. The Princess Bride remake is all in aid of charity World Central Kitchen and will be released over the course of two weeks on streaming service Quibi, a reasonably new streaming service which specialises in short-form content. In fact, Quibi’s name stands for “quick bites” – and all shows on the platform clock in at under 10 minutes per episode. This means that the ‘new’ Princess Bride will drop in chapters on Quibi from Monday 29 June. Huzzah!

