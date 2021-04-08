For some, the trend is simply an opportunity to mirror the fashion and trends from popular shows such as Bridgerton and The Great. For others, though, it’s both a chance to dress up (something many people have been missing in lockdown) and a chance to claim ownership over a style or aesthetic that previously felt unattainable.

It’s hardly surprising to see why this kind of content is so popular, either. Whether you’re a fan of big puffy dresses, enjoy taking in the extravagant settings or simply want to inject a bit of joy into your feed, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To find out more about the princesscore trend, and the people behind its surge in popularity, Stylist spoke to five princesscore creators to find out more about how they got into it, and what it means to them to share this kind of content. Here’s what they had to say.