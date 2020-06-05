“As a nurse, you see it everyday,” Kinnair replied. “You see it both in the structure that you’re within, in the institution of health here, the NHS institution. If you look at how many managers have broken through the glass ceiling, black managers, you will see that there are very few.

“But also, as a nurse, we face these issues on a daily basis. Just look at the outcomes for our patients. You know, every single measure that you can apply, the outcomes are worse for black and minority ethnic patients.

“Whether it’s diabetes, whether it’s those who end up with amputations, the structure of our society is inherent: structural racism is inherent. And the outcomes are poor for a number of people that are of black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.”