As one writer recently pointed out in a Stylist article, many people living with a disability feel like they have been treated as an afterthought by the government and, inadvertently, the NHS during the pandemic.

A new YouGov survey of more than 1,000 people living with a disability and of working age (18-65), which was commissioned by the BBC, has found that seven in 10 felt their needs had been “overlooked” since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.