Tracy Brabin was called “slag”, “slapper” and “tart” for daring to wear… an off-the-shoulder dress. Unsurprisingly, Piers Morgan waded in on the comments, calling it an “inappropriate” outfit. “Every woman wearing a dress like that knows it has the ability to fall,” he added.

Of course, a woman wearing a dress to work should not be news in 2020. But the worrying response she has received has to be called out.

That’s why it was brought up during this week’s Question Time.

“Does the panel believe that I’m appropriately addressed for this occasion?” asked a female member of the audience, who was wearing an off-the-shoulder dress.