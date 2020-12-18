In an interview with The Independent, Brosnahan said she suffers extreme anxiety on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set and has often gone home after work in tears every night. “I know I’m not alone in feeling like the things I’m most passionate about come with the most anxiety,” she shared.

When asked what she is afraid of, the star replied: “Failure… It’s always fear of failure. Fear of disappointing people and letting them down, but more than anything, fear of disappointing myself and letting myself down. There is a gift, when you’re first starting out, in the bar being extraordinarily low. And there’s an increased pressure that comes with success, to continue to be successful in everything you do.”