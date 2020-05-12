Rachel Riley has a message for those spreading lies about coronavirus

Throughout the course of history, people have latched onto baseless conspiracy theories. However, while it’s fine to sit in your room and muse about whether or not the moon landings actually happened (you do you, we guess), it’s incredibly dangerous to share misinformation. Particularly when it is about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For some time now, a few choice individuals have done their best to draw a link between 5G and Covid-19. Indeed, Keri Hilson, an American singer with 4.2 million followers on Twitter, sent several tweets last month on the subject.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS,” she wrote. “Petitions, organisations, studies…what we’re going through is the effects of radiation.