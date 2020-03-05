I’ve faced many adversities in my life, but because so much time has passed, I asked myself whether I could even relate to these struggles anymore. I was so young when I fled Somalia and fortunately for me it was my older siblings who had to bear the brunt of the hardships. The new beginnings in a foreign land. The difficulties of learning a new culture, language and way of life. But there’s nothing like seeing the sight of tens of thousands of families in a camp who wear their war torn stories across their faces like scars, that floods you with a wave of fragmented memories, to a time and place that you know you’ve been before.

To truly describe the conditions of these camps and settlements is extremely complex. There’s an expectation when writing about the refugee crisis that a sad story of a destroyed family is the best way to resonate with the general public. For me though it’s not that simple. Yes, these tragic stories are in abundance and anyone who chooses to volunteer, support or visit will hear first-hand about the pain people have had to endure, but what I found most inspiring were the countless stories of superheroes and hope.

We live in a society that positions reality TV stars and social media influencers as modern day heroes, which doesn’t always set the best example for children growing up who deserve to be inspired. I know I’m personally talked about in some forums as a role model and influencer of some kind myself, but I won’t tell my children the story of Ramla Ali, I will teach them about the real heroes I met in Jordan. They don’t fly or have invisible powers, they don’t have a million followers on Instagram but they do save lives and ask for nothing in return. I’m talking about the doctors and nurses inside these camps that work twenty-four hour shifts. The teachers that help these children who are so desperate to learn, and the volunteers and dedicated Syrian refugees that run the UNICEF Makani centres which offer after-school spaces for sport, learning, protection and innovation for youth to exist.

I found myself drawn to this twelve-year old girl, Shaah, a ball of energy and enthusiasm in a makeshift wrestling gym. She adored her teacher, Faiza, the woman that has been coaching her in a variety of combat sports, dancing and other disciplines despite the challenging environment they find themselves in. Now all she wants to be is a coach like Faiza. You can only dream of what you can become with what you can see. Fortunately for Shaah she can see another inspiring woman in front of her which is incredible.