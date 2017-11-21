Three rape victims on why we need to stop victim blaming

“I didn’t think anyone would believe me that I was raped. I didn’t know if I believed it myself. I had a lot of trouble processing what happened and working through it in the immediate aftermath.

My boyfriend believed me but my friends didn’t – needless to say, they’re not my friends any more. I only told a few people as I couldn’t really talk about it without hysterically crying, and yet people were still coming back to me with questions like, “but you’d had quite a lot to drink, are you sure you didn’t lead him on?”

When people say things like that, it makes you think rape was something that you asked for. It was a fairly effective way of making sure I didn’t speak out about it, and I didn’t report it to the police. I didn’t want to undergo questioning or have to justify what happened. And when everyone belittles what you’ve said, you feel like they’re not on your side, and it’s hard.

As time went by and I could think about it with a clearer head, there were things that were so obviously not OK that I couldn’t even question them anymore. The fact that I didn’t ask him back. That he just walked into my room. The way he was manipulating my limbs like a doll. I told him no, obviously, and that I didn’t want to. With time, it was clearer to see that that wasn’t OK. I’ve been seeing a counsellor and it’s been really, really helpful. I can think about it without getting insanely upset now.

But there were times when I felt so alone and I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to even contemplate stepping foot inside a police station. Plus, I remember reading the statistics around rape and seeing how few convictions there are. There’s clearly something wrong with how we view this particular crime and this particular type of violence. There’s something wrong with where we put the blame.