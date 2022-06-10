Rebel Wilson announces relationship with Ramona Agruma in Instagram post captioned #LoveIsLove
The Australian actor revealed she is dating a woman in a new Instagram post tagged #LoveIsLove.
In a new Instagram post to mark Pride month, Rebel Wilson has announced her relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
Alongside the sweet picture, which has been liked over 1.1 million times, the Pitch Perfect star wrote: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” The Australian actor accompanied it with rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.
While the “hard launch” of their relationship may have taken some by surprise, fans and high-profile figures including Glennon Doyle, Wilson’s Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick and Jodie Comer were quick to congratulate the pair on the announcement.
The Killing Eve actor wrote five heart emojis with the message: “So much love!”. “Love you both like crazy,” added Kendrick.
Agruma, the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles, and Wilson were first pictured together in January 2022. In March, Wilson took Agruma as her plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Speaking to People in May, Wilson spoke about her happiness with her new partner, but didn’t mention any details or reveal a name.
Describing how she had been set up with her current partner “through a friend”, she told the magazine: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.
“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”
Speaking of her contentment, she added: “There were times – I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”
