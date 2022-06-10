Speaking to People in May, Wilson spoke about her happiness with her new partner, but didn’t mention any details or reveal a name.

Describing how she had been set up with her current partner “through a friend”, she told the magazine: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

Speaking of her contentment, she added: “There were times – I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”